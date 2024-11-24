Officials told to focus on popularising welfare schemes

Anakapalli : Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu said that officials have failed to publicise welfare schemes and they should promote the Central government schemes implemented by their departments at village-level.

Attending as a chief guest to the Anakapalli District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee review meeting held here on Saturday, Ayyanna Patrudu mentioned that people are unable to derive benefits because they do not know details of several schemes implemented by the Central government.

As a number of schemes are being applied online, he observed that people are unaware of it and an officer should be appointed for each mandal to educate people on the same and implement the schemes in an effective manner. Mandal-level and village-level officials should work in coordination with one another and ensure that people avail the schemes, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh reiterated that officials should ensure implementing Central government schemes and reach out to the beneficiaries.

Informing that the Union government is implementing 58 welfare schemes, the MP said the authorities should promote them at the state level so that people understand the benefits in detail and come forward to avail them.

In the meeting, the members discussed various issues, including facilitating road infrastructure in villages that do not have road accessibility.

Responding to them, the MP said that the concrete roads laid 20 years ago were damaged and proposals should be made for sanctioning new roads in the district. “Boundary walls should be built for every school, youth should be made aware of the details of the training programmes offered for skill development and 200 people should be trained from each constituency,” the MP emphasised.

Further, he added that 182 damaged school buildings in the district should be replaced with new structures.

District collector Vijaya Krishnan, District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, Zilla Parishad chairperson J Subhadra and Mandal Parishad presidents participated in the discussions. MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, State Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana were present.