Officials told to focus on sports development centres

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi inspected a Sports Development Centre at Seethanagaram in Rajanagaram constituency on Monday. During her visit, she instructed officials to expedite the centre’s restoration, which was damaged by rain.

Speaking on the occasion, she has stressed the need for fully equipped Sports Development Centres to enhance sports capabilities among athletes. She instructed officials to ensure these centres are accessible to sportspeople.

She directed them to prioritise repair work and ensure it is completed with high quality by coordinating closely with the contractor.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials provided details on the repair plans, and the Collector instructed them to prepare accurate estimates and complete the work within the set timeframe.

District R&B Officer SBV Reddy, District Sports Empowerment Officer DVV Sheshagiri, R&B officials, Seethanagaram Tehsildar, MPDO, and other administrative staff were present.