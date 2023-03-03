Officials told to gear up for MLC polls

Anantapur: District Collector and Election Returning Officer Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has asked the polling personnel to gear up for the MLC elections to be held on March 13. Inspecting the counting centre at JNTUA campus along with the joint collector Kethan Garg and DRO Gayathri Devi here on Thursday, she reviewed the arrangements made for polling including the strongroom for preserving the ballot boxes, counting centre rooms and barricading arrangements with the police. In view of 49 candidates being in election fray for the graduates and teachers' constituencies, adequate number of trays should be arranged for counting the ballot papers, she stated. CC cameras for monitoring the movements of people should be arranged. RDO Madhusudan, engineering college principal Sujatha, municipal commissioner Bhagyalakshmi, R&B SE Obul Reddy and tahsildhar Sridhar participated.











