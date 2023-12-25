Officials told to hold rallies on ‘Aadudam Andhra’ event

Ongole: Prakasam district collector Collector advised officials to make sure no untoward incident occur at the programme and take the support of locals, if necessary instructed officials including MPDOs, tahsildars and municipal commissioners to make necessary arrangements for Aadudam Andhra sports events.

Speaking with the officials in a teleconference from his camp office in Ongole, collector asked them to organise rallies on December 26. He said that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the programme by flagging off a rally in Guntur at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Officials are told to organise rallies with local public representatives, VIPs, and sportspersons. A national flag of length about 200 to 300 meters is being provided at each of the mandal headquarters, and asked officials to coordinate the programme well.

Meanwhile, the speakers including Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Balineni Praneeth Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, YSRCP district president Janke Venkatareddy and others at the rally organised to promote ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme from Cheruvukommupalem to Pelluru centre advised the public to participate in the sports event and get recognition for their talent.