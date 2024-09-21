Officials told to improve quality of medical services

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has stressed the need for coordination between doctors and officials in the interest of promoting quality medical services to the poor in government hospitals. On Friday, he inspected Government General Hospital in the city and interacted with patients undergoing treatment, about the facilities being provided in various wards.

Later, the Collector held a meeting over the progress of pending works and other issues with doctors and officials. Collector Anand said the government has been spending crores of rupees on medical sector for the benefit of poor visiting GGH every day. Lack of coordination between doctors and officials will have a negative impact on patients taking treatment in GGH.

Collector Anand informed that at present 60 per cent of people are being provided treatment under Aarogyasri and directed the officials to initiate steps for increasing the number of patients.

Earlier, the Collector inaugurated Blood Component Separator Unit, donated by ICIC Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility, in the hospital.