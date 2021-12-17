Officials told to plan development of Ongole as Smart City

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar on Friday directed officials to prepare plans for the holistic development of the Ongole Assembly constituency including the development of Ongole town as a Smart City.

The Collector organised a special review meeting on the development of the Ongole constituency with the officials on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector advised the officials to include measures to provide infrastructure in all areas of the town and develop the villages in the constituency as model villages.

He told them to give priority to arrangement of drinking water and electricity besides maintaining the roads and drainages foolproof. He asked them to submit a separate report on the long-term issues, and submit the detailed project report for laying underground electricity lines for 300 kilometres in Kothapatnam mandal. He ordered the officials to submit the report on the measures that should be taken to develop the constituency.

Joint Collectors TS Chetan, K Krishnaveni, DRDA PD Baburao, PR SE Kondaiah, Municipal Commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi, housing PD Sainath Kumar, APMIP PD Ravindra Babu and others also participated in the meeting.