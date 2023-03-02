Officials told to set up CCTV cameras at polling booths

District Collector K Vijaya Krishnan has directed the officials to conduct the MLC elections peacefully. She held a review meeting with the officials at the Collectorate in Bapatla on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, she said they have set up 40 polling booths and instructed the officials to set up closed circuit cameras at polling booths. She further directed the officials to distribute voter slips by March 5 and set up health camps at polling booths besides providing drinking water.





SP Vakul Jindal directed the officials to implement the election code of conduct strictly and check any untoward incidents. Joint Collector K Srinivasulu, additional SP Mahesh, district revenue officer K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi attended the meeting.



