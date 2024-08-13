Officials told to solve petitions quickly

Nellore: District Collector O Anand warned of initiating stringent action against the officials, who fail to solve the petitions received during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) in a time-bound manner. He participated in the programme at the Collectorate here on Monday. Later addressing the officials, the Collector expressed displeasure over the delay in solving the problems and warned that he wouldn’t tolerate if the petitioners repeatedly come to his office.



He instructed the officials to upload all the unsolved petitions on the official website, along with the reasons for the delay to avoid unrest among the applicants. He suggested the officials to approach the ZP CEO designated as Nodal Officer for the purpose if they have any doubts over solving the problems.

DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy, DM&HO Penchalaiah, DTC Chandar and others were present.