Live
- TDP to stay away from Visakha local body MLC elections
- Independence Day 2024: Nostalgic Memories of School Celebrations
- ‘Grama Devatalu’ book released
- World Organ Donation Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Inspiring Quotes
- Vikram shares his excitement for ‘Thangalaan’ at Vijayawada promotion
- South Africa's top diplomat promises continuity in foreign policy under GNU
- Rourkela: Women to manage electrical sub-division
- ‘Kanguva’ to showcase ‘The Rise of a King’; trailer unveiled
- Google Rolls Out Made-in-India Pixel 8 Smartphones Ahead of Pixel 9 Launch
- Samaj seeks protection of Hindus
Just In
Officials told to solve petitions quickly
Collector O Anand warns against negligence
Nellore: District Collector O Anand warned of initiating stringent action against the officials, who fail to solve the petitions received during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) in a time-bound manner. He participated in the programme at the Collectorate here on Monday. Later addressing the officials, the Collector expressed displeasure over the delay in solving the problems and warned that he wouldn’t tolerate if the petitioners repeatedly come to his office.
He instructed the officials to upload all the unsolved petitions on the official website, along with the reasons for the delay to avoid unrest among the applicants. He suggested the officials to approach the ZP CEO designated as Nodal Officer for the purpose if they have any doubts over solving the problems.
DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy, DM&HO Penchalaiah, DTC Chandar and others were present.