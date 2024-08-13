  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Officials told to solve petitions quickly

Officials told to solve petitions quickly
x
Highlights

Collector O Anand warns against negligence

Nellore: District Collector O Anand warned of initiating stringent action against the officials, who fail to solve the petitions received during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) in a time-bound manner. He participated in the programme at the Collectorate here on Monday. Later addressing the officials, the Collector expressed displeasure over the delay in solving the problems and warned that he wouldn’t tolerate if the petitioners repeatedly come to his office.

He instructed the officials to upload all the unsolved petitions on the official website, along with the reasons for the delay to avoid unrest among the applicants. He suggested the officials to approach the ZP CEO designated as Nodal Officer for the purpose if they have any doubts over solving the problems.

DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy, DM&HO Penchalaiah, DTC Chandar and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X