Officials told to strictly implement midday meal scheme

Nandyal: Nandyal District Collector G Raja Kumari instructed the officials concerned to strive to enhance the 10th class pass percentage in government schools.

The officials were also told to strictly implement midday meals scheme. The Collector held a review meeting on the education system at the Collector’s office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Kumari said the teachers should complete the syllabus by the time period specified and strive for better results. Under any circumstances the midday meals scheme has to be implemented. The officials are ordered to serve food to students as per the fixed menu. No negligence on the issue would be entertained, she said.

Besides displaying the menu chart, the Collector instructed the officials to maintain a tidy kitchen. The teachers should ensure every student eats the lunch at schools.

Every school should have toilets besides RO plants for drinking water. Under any circumstances none of the students should go out of the school premises for toilets. Toilets should have continuous supply of running water. Students should be educated on proper usage of toilets highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

Further, the Collector said that the materials like gravel, bricks and others being used for construction for Nadu-Nedu works should be kept at a place instead of being left scattered everywhere.

She instructed the class teachers to ensure that every student attends classes with uniform, shoes and belt.

District Educational Officer Sudhakar Reddy, Panchyat Raj deputy engineer Raghurami Reddy and others participated.