Officials told to submit proposals for Guntur channel extension

Highlights

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the irrigation department officials to submit proposals for the modernisation and extension of Guntur channel and modernisation of Nallamada Vagu and Guntur Nalla.

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the irrigation department officials to submit proposals for the modernisation and extension of Guntur channel and modernisation of Nallamada Vagu and Guntur Nalla.

He instructed the officials to conduct a meeting with the farmers to collect their views on the land acquisition. He along with District Collector S Nagalakshmi, MLAs MD Naseer Ahmed, B Ramanjaneyulu and Galla Madhavi participated in a meeting at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Saturday.

Later, addressing the media, the Union Minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for its failure to take up modernisation and extension of Guntur channel. He said the extension of the channel would help in catering to the drinking water and irrigation needs of 77 villages in five Assembly constituencies.

He said that a sum of about Rs 800 crore to Rs 900 crore would be required for Guntur channel extension and modernisation, Guntur Nalla and Nallamada Vagu modernisation and extension.

