Officials told to take good care of Sishu Vihar children

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami advised the ICDS personnel to take good care of children, their health, studies and their physical security.

She instructed them to observe November 14 to 20 as Child Rights awareness week, while participating as the chief guest in the cultural programmes and other competitions organised by the ICDS at Bala Sadan here on Sunday.

ICDS Project Director Dr BN Sridevi organised competitions and cultural programmes to inculcate competitive spirit among the children of Sishu Vihar and Bala Sadan.

The Collector expressed satisfaction at the on-going activities and also enquired about adoption of children. She instructed the ICDS staff to bring to her notice any problem they face in providing quality life to the children.

She interacted with the children and participated in plantation drive and gave away prizes to the children, who won in the competitions. When the problem of Aadhaar enrollment of three children was brought to her notice, the Collector immediately instructed her staff to attend to the issue.

In-charge DCPO Venkateshwari, child protection officer Chandrakala, LCPO Sandhya Rani, Sishu Gruha manager Deepthi, Bala Sadan superintendent Nethaji, DHL coordinator Krishnamachari and officials Lakshmidevi, Sandhya, Boya Rajesh and others participated.