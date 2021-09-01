Old school building collapses in Veeragattam

(Veeragattam)Srikakulam: The old building of primary school was collapsed at M Rajapuram village in Veeragattam mandal on Tuesday. No untoward incident occurred as no one was present in the building at that time.

The building was damaged previously and collapsed due to cyclone rains for the last two days.

On learning about it, mandal educational officer Y Durga Rao rushed to spot and enquired about the incident.

No loss occurred to human or property in the incident, the MEO told The Hans India. The building was old and classes were running for students in the new building, he explained. Parents and villagers demanded officials for complete removal of the building.