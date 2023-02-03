Old tax regime good for those invested in saving schemes: Expert

Tirupati: Noted Chartered Accountant V Bhagya Teja felt that the old tax regime is good for those having investments in saving schemes while others can shift to the new regime. Addressing an awareness meeting on the Union Budget arranged by Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Tirupati Chapter and CREDAI, here on Thursday, he said that the Budget has given priority to increase the flow of currency in the market.

Based on the income through UPI payments, business establishments may be brought under the purview of GST. Income through online gaming was also brought into the tax purview. He explained in detail the ways to get tax exemptions by salaried people, small traders and others. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Director Satyanarayana Raju said that the allocations for education and health should increase in the Budget.

PRSI Tirupati Chapter president K Srinivasa Rao, secretary D Chandramohan, treasurer Prof Chakravarthy Raghavan, CREDAI Tirupati Chapter chairman M Ram Prasada Rao and president N Rajasekhar Gupta were present.