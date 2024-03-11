Once A Promise Made, No Taking Back: CM Jagan

Medarametla: YSR Congress Party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that there is no taking back once he makes any promise.

Participating in YSRCP’s ‘Siddham’ meeting at P Gudipadu near Medarametla in Addanki Assembly constituency on Sunday, Jagan announced that he was ready once again to serve the public.

The Chief Minister said his government has spent Rs 2.65 lakh crore to directly transfer money into the accounts of the beneficiaries and Rs 1.10 lakh crore for various other welfare programmes in the last five years, at Rs 75,000 crore per year.



He claimed that he had made the expenditure for the seven promises already announced by the TDP and JSP and found that it requires another Rs 52,700 crore per year. As his iconic welfare schemes should be continued by the next government, the TDP, if it comes into power in the next elections, requires Rs 1.40 lakh crore for the welfare programmes. He said as the TDP is not evading questions on the source of funds, it is clear that Chandrababu Naidu is trying his tricks again to get power in one way or another.

The YSRCP president said that by pressing the button 130 times, he provided benefits worth Rs 2.70 lakh crore to the public.

He asked the families and individuals, who benefited from him, to become a star campaigner for the YSRCP, and explain to others the benefits of continuing the YSRCP government. He explained to them that breaking the shackles of poverty, providing quality education to the children of the poor, making agriculture a profitable profession, making no person bankrupt or

sell his property for medical expenses, and building a society where corruption and discrimination don’t exist, are his dreams.

He announced that he wanted power to fulfill those dreams, to serve the poor, and to have his name written in history. He called the party workers, followers and volunteers, his family members and assured them to uplift them by giving them opportunities to excel in life.