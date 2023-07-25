One dead after a boat capsised in the sea in Srikakulam

One person died when the boat he was travelling in the sea capsised at Isakalapalem of Sompet mandal in Srikakulam district. According to the locals, five fishermen from Isakalapaleni went into the sea on Tuesday at 4 o'clock in the morning for fishing



In this process, Ganta Janardana (40) fell into the sea and died as the boat overturned while Tulasaiah went missing and three others reached the shore safely. The fellow fishermen tried unsuccessfully to save Janardana but to no avail.

However, Tulasaiah who went missing is reported to be safe as he took the help of another boat and reached the shore.

Meanwhile, the family members of Ganta Janardhan were devastated by this tragic loss.