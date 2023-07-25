  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

One dead after a boat capsised in the sea in Srikakulam

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

One person died when the boat he went hunting was capsized at Isakalapalem of Sompet mandal in Srikakulam district.

One person died when the boat he was travelling in the sea capsised at Isakalapalem of Sompet mandal in Srikakulam district. According to the locals, five fishermen from Isakalapaleni went into the sea on Tuesday at 4 o'clock in the morning for fishing

In this process, Ganta Janardana (40) fell into the sea and died as the boat overturned while Tulasaiah went missing and three others reached the shore safely. The fellow fishermen tried unsuccessfully to save Janardana but to no avail.

However, Tulasaiah who went missing is reported to be safe as he took the help of another boat and reached the shore.

Meanwhile, the family members of Ganta Janardhan were devastated by this tragic loss.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad