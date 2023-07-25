Live
Just In
A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single
Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
One dead after a boat capsised in the sea in Srikakulam
Highlights
One person died when the boat he went hunting was capsized at Isakalapalem of Sompet mandal in Srikakulam district.
One person died when the boat he was travelling in the sea capsised at Isakalapalem of Sompet mandal in Srikakulam district. According to the locals, five fishermen from Isakalapaleni went into the sea on Tuesday at 4 o'clock in the morning for fishing
In this process, Ganta Janardana (40) fell into the sea and died as the boat overturned while Tulasaiah went missing and three others reached the shore safely. The fellow fishermen tried unsuccessfully to save Janardana but to no avail.
However, Tulasaiah who went missing is reported to be safe as he took the help of another boat and reached the shore.
Meanwhile, the family members of Ganta Janardhan were devastated by this tragic loss.
