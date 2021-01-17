One dead and 17 injured as auto carrying construction labourers overturns in Anantapur

In a ghastly road accident took place in Anantapur district on Sunday morning, one person was killed and 17 others were injured when an auto carrying construction labourers overturned. Five of them seems to be in critical condition.

The accident took place on Sunday morning near Konakondla on the Bellary National Highway in Guntakallu suburb. The deceased is identified as Ramanamma (35), a resident of Konakondla village in Vajrakarur Mandal who died on the spot in the incident.

Seventeen people were injured in the accident, including Bavamma, Lakshmidevi, Nagaveni and Suma. They were rushed to Kurnool District Hospital for treatment as their condition was critical. The rest of the victims are being treated at Guntakal Hospital.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the scene and took relief measures and the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment. The police who registered the case are investigating the case. It was initially determined that over-speeding was the cause of the accident.