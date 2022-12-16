One dead and three injured as TATA AC vehicle collides car in Chittoor

A fatal road accident took place on Kuppam Palamaneru National Highway at Kaigal Bridge in Baireddypalli Mandal of the district on Friday wherein a Tata AC vehicle collided with the car leaving one dead on the spot and three others were seriously injured.



The deceased are identified as belonging to Karnataka who were on their way to Virupakshipuram when the accident happened. A woman from KR Puram died.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached there and shifted the injured to the hospital. Police said that the road accident happened due to the thick fog.