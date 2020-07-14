Visakhapatnam: One dead in fire accident at Visakha Solvents in Ramky Pharma city

A charred body was found at the site of the Visakha Solvents in Ramky Pharma City, Parawada. The body was identified as K. Srinivasa Rao, a senior chemist, working in the company.

The deceased was said to be missing after the fire accident in the unit. Meanwhile, Mallesh, who received 30 per cent burns in the fire accident, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Gajuwaka. Besides, two others got admitted to the hospital after getting injured in the hospital.

A huge fire broke out at Ramky Pharma City in Visakhapatnam on Monday night. The fire broke out when a reactor exploded at Visakha Solvents Company. The fire broke out around 10.30 pm while the locals claim that they have heard 15 blasts where atleast six workers were injured