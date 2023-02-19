One dead, one injured after a lorry hits bike in Sattenapalli of Palanadu

A fatal road accident took place near Sattenapally in Palnadu district where an unidentified man died after being hit by a lorry near Sattenapalli check post and another person was injured in this incident. Police identified the deceased as a thief.



The police said that he stole a motorcycle near Perecherla (Perecherla) at night and claimed that two more smart phones were recovered from the deceased. Police said that another injured thief escaped.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police are hunting for another absconding thief.