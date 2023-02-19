  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

One dead, one injured after a lorry hits bike in Sattenapalli of Palanadu

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A fatal road accident took place near Sattenapally in Palnadu district where an unidentified man died after being hit by a lorry near Sattenapalli check post and another person was injured in this incident.

A fatal road accident took place near Sattenapally in Palnadu district where an unidentified man died after being hit by a lorry near Sattenapalli check post and another person was injured in this incident. Police identified the deceased as a thief.

The police said that he stole a motorcycle near Perecherla (Perecherla) at night and claimed that two more smart phones were recovered from the deceased. Police said that another injured thief escaped.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police are hunting for another absconding thief.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X