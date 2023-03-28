One died after a man opens fire over a financial dispute in Pulivendula

The incident of firing in Pulivendula of Kadapa district is creating a stir where two persons Dilip and Mastan were injured when a person named Bharat Kumar Yadav opened fire on them at the local BSNL office over a financial dispute. Dileep who was seriously injured died in the incident while receiving treatment.

Due to the non-return of the borrowed loan, Bharat Kumar fired four rounds with his pistol, at his brother-in-law Dilip, and then at Mastan Basha. While Dileep, who was injured in this incident, was being treated at Pulivendula Hospital and died and Mastan Basha, who was seriously injured was shifted to Kadapa RIMS.

Police have registered a case against Bharat Kumar, who opened fire. It is reported that the accused Bharat Kumar went to the station and surrendered.