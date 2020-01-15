One died as AP minister Taneti Vanitha convoy hits bike in West Godavari district

In an incident, a 70-year-old man has died in the road accident when AP Minister Taneti Vanitha convoy hits the bike near Bhimadole in West Godavari district.

One of the vehicles in the minister's convoy lost control and collided with the bike from behind. Then, another Innova car in the convoy also hit the bike and crashed into the divider on the road.

With the impact of the collision, the bike rider died on the spot and Minister Taneti Vanitha also suffered minor injuries. The deceased identified as Venkataramaiah of Bhimavaram. On the incident, the police registered a case and investigating further.