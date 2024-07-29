One dies in boat capsize

Rajamahendravaram: One person was killed when a boat overturned at the Ganti Pedapudi river branch in P Gannavaram mandal of Konaseema district on Sunday. The boat capsized while carrying cans of drinking water to Udimudi Lanka village as part of flood relief operations.

There were six people in the boat when the accident occurred. The six fell into the water and the locals in another boat followed

them for about two kilometres and managed to save the five safely.

Another person who got lost in the stream died. He was identified as Chadalawada Vijay Krishna (26) of Udimudi Lanka village. The temporary embankment here was broken ten days ago due to the surge of flood. People from four nearby villages have been commuting on boats for a few days.

The accident took place while the panchayat staff was transporting cans of drinking water to the people of the village trapped in the floodwater. Giddi Eswar, Nelapudi Satyanarayana, Giddi Satyanarayana, Nelapudi Yohan, and Madda Murali were among those who escaped unharmed.

District collector R Mahesh Kumar, joint collector T Nishanthi, MLA G Satyanarayana and RDO JVV Satyanarayana visited the boat accident site. The collector said that the accident occurred because the boat driver took a shortcut instead of the normal route.

He said that everyone was wearing life jackets, but the life jacket of the deceased, Vijay Krishna, was blown off as it was loose. Collector said that the deceased’s father was bedridden with paralysis and he also has a 22-year-old sister.

The situation was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was immediately announced.