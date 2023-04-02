Guntur: One held for pelting stones on convoy of BJP leaders

Guntur: Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez said that the controversial remarks made by former minister and senior BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led to the protest staged by the YSRCP activists in Amaravati on Friday. Addressing the media at DPO in Guntur city on Saturday, he said, when tension prevailed, the police swung into action and brought the situation under control in Amaravati.

He said provoked by the comments made by Adinarayana Reddy, irate YSRCP activists pelted stones at the convoy in which the BJP national secretary Satya Kumar was traveling. He further said Satyakumar did not come out from the car.

He said the police have identified the accused Nitin who pelted the stones at the convoy and arrested him based on the footage of CC cameras. Replying to a question, the SP said that the YSRCP activists had no intention to pelt stones on Satyakumar's car on the seed access road in Amaravati and added that their intention was only to register their protest. He said they will take action against those who abused the Chief Minister as per the Supreme Court's guidelines. The police registered the complaints lodged by the BJP leaders and YSRCP leaders at Thullur police station and took up investigation.