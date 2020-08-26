One held, gutka, ganja worth 14.2 lakh seized

Vijayawada: Nandigama rural police seized gutka packets worth Rs 11.3 lakh, four kgs ganja valued at Rs 2.9 lakh, 25 liquor bottles worth Rs 15,000 from a person while he was transporting in a car near Kodavatikallu village of Chandarlapadu mandal on Wednesday.



Nandigama DSP G Ramana Murthy told media that the accused Kapu Koteswara Rao was transporting the gutka packets and liquor bottles purchased in Telangana in a car bearing number AP 20 AD 7299. He said that as part of search operations, they searched the vehicles and noticed gutka, ganja and liquor transported in the vehicle. Gutka, ganja and liquor was transported from Vizag to Bidar in Karnataka. Rural circle inspector Satish, Chandarlapadu Sub-inspector of police Mani Kumar and mobile party took part in the search.

DSP said the police also took three others into custody as they have connection with the accused. Badugula Suresh, B Peraiah, Sk Shakur were taken into custody and three two-wheeler vehicles, Rs 44,000 in cash were seized from their possession.

The DSP congratulated the rural CI and other police personnel for seizing gutka and ganja.