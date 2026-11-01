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One killed after a speeding car overturns in Chevella
In Short
One person dies and two others suffer serious injuries after a speeding car overturns near Pamena Gate in Chevella mandal. Locals suspect road conditions and excessive speed may have contributed to the accident.
One person was killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding car overturned near Pamena Gate in Chevella mandal.
The car reportedly lost control and flipped on the opposite side of the road. Four people were travelling in the vehicle: Rajkumar Goud, Murali Goud, Oggu Venkataiah and Karla Shivakumar, all from Pothgal village in Shabad mandal. Rajkumar Goud died in the crash.
Local residents alerted the 108 ambulance service. The injured were taken first to Bhaskar Hospital in Moinabad mandal for initial treatment and were reportedly transferred to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad for further care.
Residents suspect that excessive speed and the collapse of a small bridge, which allows rainwater to flow beneath the road, may have contributed to the accident. They say another Pothgal resident was previously killed in a crash at the same spot and have questioned why action has not been taken despite repeated accidents.
Locals are calling for the road and bridge to be inspected and repaired, and for measures to prevent further crashes. The full circumstances of the latest accident have yet to be established.
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