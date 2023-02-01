One killed in Anakapalli reactor blast

Anakapalli: One person died and three others sustained severe injuries in a blast that occurred at GMFC Labs Private Ltd in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone of Anakapalli district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as C Rama Rao belonging to Manyam district. Prabhakar, Subbaraju and Krishnam Raju were admitted to Anakapalli hospital with severe injuries.

Tension prevailed as employees working at the unit ran out of the premises following the reactor blast. Thick flames and fumes emanated from the area.

According to sources, the incident occurred when highly inflammable methanol was getting transferred to a pipeline. Investigation is on and the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The possibility of short circuit was also being explored in the case. Fire extinguishers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, Anakapalli district police reached the incident spot and controlled the situation. They asked the workers in the vicinity to vacate the place.