One killed, several injured after vehicle creates chaos in Alluri Seetharamaraju district
Highlights
A vehicle has caused chaos in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district after colliding with a group of tribals selling vegetables by the roadside in Rinthada, located in the GK Veedhi mandal.
The tragic incident resulted in one fatality, while 15 others sustained injuries. Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to local hospitals, where nine individuals are reported to be in critical condition.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
