One stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Rayachoti

Kadapa: Some unidentified persons killed a 24 years old person in RYachoto town late night on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Hussaini(24) of Alamadh area in the town. Police suspecting that extramarital affair with married woman leads the incident.

Police said that around 11.30Pm on sunday a group some unidentified persons attacked the deceased with lethal weapons at his residence and brutally murdered later they managed to escaped from the spot. Meanwhile it is reportedly said police arrested main accused SK. Yusuf and some persons allegedly of their involvement in the case. Rayachoti police registered the case and are investigating.