ONGC, Rajahmundry conducts walkathon

Rajahmundry: In continuation of its efforts to keep the city clean and mobilise people towards cleanliness and sustainability under ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- 2023’ campaign, ONGC Rajahmundry Asset conducted a walkathon from Kambala Cheruvu to Pushkar Ghat here on Monday.

Around 500 participants consisting of employees of ONGC, collectives, family members, KV School students, NCC cadets from Government Arts College, Nannaya Municipal Corporation High School of Rajahmundry participated in the walkathon. A ‘Nukkad Natak’ was also performed at Pushkar Ghat to spread the message of cleanliness among the locals.

Speaking on the occasion, ED-Asset Manager Amit Narayan said after the successful completion of the cleanliness drive at Pushkar Ghat and Markendaya Ghat last week, this ‘walkathon’ is a significant step to disseminate the message of ‘Swachh and Swasth Bharat’ further. As a responsible corporate, ONGC through its CSR wing has always taken multiple initiatives to sensitise employees, school children, and local inhabitants about the issues that arise due to solid waste and its impact on the environment. He urged people to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags.

‘Swachhata Pakhwada- 2023’ campaign was commenced on July 1 and conclude on July 15. During the two weeks campaign, many activities including workshops on waste segregation and cleanliness drives in operational areas and within the city were conducted.

Quiz, poster making and slogans competition about the menace of waste will be conducted this week to bring necessary behavior change and sensitize the school students towards littering and cleanliness, informed Udit Nautiyal, the PRO.