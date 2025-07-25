ONGC to fund cancer infrastructure in three hospitals

Kakinada: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has agreed to provide financial support for the installation of advanced radiation machines for cancer treatment at government hospitals in Kakinada, Guntur, and Kadapa districts.

The initiative, costing Rs 48 crore, will be funded under ONGC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The decision was taken following a meeting between Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and a delegation comprising Dr P Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, and Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu.

During the meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, the leaders sought central assistance in strengthening the fight against cancer in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, MP Satish Babu said that the proposal involved the procurement of three state-of-the-art radiation therapy machines, each worth approximately Rs 16 crore. Minister Puri responded positively and initiated discussions with ONGC officials, leading to the company’s commitment to provide the equipment.

He also said that these machines will play a crucial role in the early detection and effective radiation treatment of cancer. The equipment will soon be installed at the respective government hospitals, significantly enhancing oncology infrastructure and care in the region.