Ongole: 200 two-wheelers seized in special drive

Ongole: The traffic police seized about 200 motorcycles during a special drive and gave counselling to the drivers for violating road safety guidelines at Mangamur road in Ongole on Wednesday.

Following the instructions of SP Malika Garg, traffic DSP P Mallikarjuna Rao, SI Subbarao, RSIs Khasim, Ravi Kumar and other staff formed teams and conducted special drive at Mangamur road. They seized 200 vehicles for violation of road safety guidelines including triple driving, modifying silencers and verified the licenses of the drivers. They found most of them were students and gave counselling to them and their parents on the adversities of license-less driving, triple driving, rash driving and violating traffic rules. They informed that the owner of the vehicle can be fined for allowing driving by a license-less person.

Traffic DSP Mallikarjuna Rao suggested the offenders take a license, if they are above 18 years old, before taking the vehicle for driving on roads.