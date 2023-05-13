Live
Ongole: 37,165 acres removed from dotted lands list in Prakasam
Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that the ordeals of farmers, whose land is in the list of dotted lands, were ended on Friday.
Ongole (Prakasam district) : Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that the ordeals of farmers, whose land is in the list of dotted lands, were ended on Friday. The government has removed them from Section 22A(1)(E) of the Registration Act 1908, benefitting 25,052 families in 38 mandals of Prakasam district, he added.
Following the launch of the ‘Chukkala Bhumula Chikkulaku Parishkaram’ by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Nellore district on Friday, Collector Dinesh Kumar handed over the 1(B) certificates to the beneficiaries at the video conference hall in the Collectorate here. He explained that the farmers, whose lands are in 22(A) register, cannot register them at the time of sale, mortgage, update their name on webland and even cannot get the benefit of Rythu Bharosa and crop loss compensation.
Dinesh Kumar said that they have removed the private lands that were used for agriculture for 12 years before 2016 and the details are mentioned in the adangal or 1(B) or old 1(A), or have old patta, or if the owner’s name is mentioned in the register of holdings at the registration department during 1952-56, from the 22(A) and identified as private land. He said that with the removal of these dotted lands, 25,052 families in the district got benefits worth Rs 3,000 crore. He stated that the MLAs will hand over the 1(B) certificates to the benefiting farmers in each Assembly constituency in a special programme soon.
Joint Collector K Srinivasulu, DRO R Srilatha and other officials participated in the programme.