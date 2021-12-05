Ongole: 4 SITs constituted to carry out investigation

Ongole: Prakasam District SP Malika Garg appointed Special Investigation Teams (SITs) on Saturday to nab the culprits who gruesomely murdered the wife and daughter of a jewellery shop owner in Tangutur.

The SP inspected the spot and made a few suggestions to officers with regard to the investigation into the case.

According to Jaladanki Ravi Kishore of Tangutur, he runs a jewellery shop and lives with his family near the panchayat office. On Friday evening, he called his wife Sridevi and his daughter Venkata Lekhana over the mobile phone repeatedly, but they didn't answer.

Following suspicious over the family members not attending phone calls, he went to his residence at 8.40 pm and found his wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood. He observed that the jewellery was missing and informed the police.

The police after receiving the information reached the spot and started an inquiry while shifting the dead bodies of the mother and daughter to GGH Ongole for post-mortem.

They suspected that the murders took place between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm, as locals informed the police that the duo was with them up 7.30 pm. Ravi kishore had reached home at 8.40 pm.

On Saturday morning, SP Malika Garg visited Tangutur and inspected the crime scene and the jewellery shop of the victims. She interacted with the locals, police personnel including the clues team and dog squad. She ordered the police to protect the evidence and keep a vigil on the local habitual offenders of similar crimes.

She instructed the police to carry out vehicle checks throughout the district and advised them to take suspects into custody for inquiry. She also shared key points to consider while investigating gruesome cases and ordered them to focus on details.

Later speaking to the media, the SP announced that they had set up four special investigation teams under the supervision of OSD K Chowdeswari to conduct a probe into the case from all angles. She said that they want to nab the culprits as soon as possible and she would personally review the progress of the case every two hours. She advised the locals to approach the police if they had information about movement of any suspicious person on Friday evening, or if they had any clue regarding the double murder.

OSD K Chowdeswari, DSP Ongole U Nagaraju, special branch DSP B Mariyadasu, SB-1 inspector K Raghavendra Rao, Singarayakonda CI M Lakshman, SIs and other staff were also present during the SP's visit to Tangutur.