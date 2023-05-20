Live
- Siddaramaiah , DK Shivakumar discuss Cabinet formation with high command
- Sebi probe into Adani drew blank: SC-appointed panel
- KCR charts BRS blitz in Punjab, Haryana
- Catching politicos off guard!
- Mitron, `2,000 notes to end!
- Monsoon advances in Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands: IMD
- Conclusions spin it as clean chit wholly bogus: Congress
- Hyderabad: Report by ISB identifies solutions to combat antimicrobial resistance in India
- TPCC to set up Gandhian ideology centre in Hyderabad
- Hyderabad: Support for women at workplace ‘SAHAS’ launched
Ongole: 48 PACE students selected in placement drive
As many as 48 students of PACE Academy secured placements during TCS recruitment drive with Rs 3.6 LPA & Rs 7 LPA.
Ongole (NTR district) : As many as 48 students of PACE Academy secured placements during TCS recruitment drive with Rs 3.6 LPA & Rs 7 LPA.
The PACE Academy in a press release on Friday said the institution received information about the selection of 48 students from the college during the selections. The TCS conducted a placement drive for the Batch of 2023 B Tech students.
College Secretary and correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar stated that PACE received the highest selections in TCS Campus Recruitment.
College Principal Dr GVK Murthy, Dean of Training & Placements K Roopa Akkesh, Dean of Students Affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, and all the heads of the departments congratulated the selected students.
Parents of all the selected students were pleased and thanked PACE management and the TCS company.