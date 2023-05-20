  • Menu
Ongole: 48 PACE students selected in placement drive

PACE management and staff along with the students selected during campus selections, in Ongole on Friday

As many as 48 students of PACE Academy secured placements during TCS recruitment drive with Rs 3.6 LPA & Rs 7 LPA.

The PACE Academy in a press release on Friday said the institution received information about the selection of 48 students from the college during the selections. The TCS conducted a placement drive for the Batch of 2023 B Tech students.

College Secretary and correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar stated that PACE received the highest selections in TCS Campus Recruitment.

College Principal Dr GVK Murthy, Dean of Training & Placements K Roopa Akkesh, Dean of Students Affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, and all the heads of the departments congratulated the selected students.

Parents of all the selected students were pleased and thanked PACE management and the TCS company.

