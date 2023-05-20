Ongole: 48 PACE students selected in placement drive

Ongole (NTR district) : As many as 48 students of PACE Academy secured placements during TCS recruitment drive with Rs 3.6 LPA & Rs 7 LPA.

The PACE Academy in a press release on Friday said the institution received information about the selection of 48 students from the college during the selections. The TCS conducted a placement drive for the Batch of 2023 B Tech students.

College Secretary and correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar stated that PACE received the highest selections in TCS Campus Recruitment.

College Principal Dr GVK Murthy, Dean of Training & Placements K Roopa Akkesh, Dean of Students Affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, and all the heads of the departments congratulated the selected students.

Parents of all the selected students were pleased and thanked PACE management and the TCS company.