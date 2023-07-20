Ongole: 6 held for urinating on youth

Ongole: Police have arrested six persons for beating a youth and urinating on his face and body. This incident, which took place one month ago, came to light four days ago, after the visuals of the heinous act appeared on social media.

Prakasam SP Malika Garg and Ongole DSP Narayana Swamy Reddy briefed the media about the incident. According to them, Mota Naveen and Manne Ramanjaneyulu of Ongole are habitual thieves and co-accused in dozens of cases in various districts in AP and Telangana. The duo met Shaik Sadik Gaffoor of Vetapalem mandal and others when they were serving jail term. Naveen and Ramanjaneyulu fought over the shares of the loot in the jail and they parted ways.

Meanwhile, Naveen eloped with a minor girl recently and police booked POCSO case against him. Rayapati Abhilash of Tangutur mandal, who loved the girl, wanted to take revenge on Naveen. As part of peace making, on June 19, Naveen, his brother Raja, Ramanjaneyulu, Abhilash, Gaffoor and others drank alcohol at Naveen’s house and later went to Mukthinutalapadu road. After heated arguments, Ramanjaneyulu, Abhilash and others beat Naveen and Raja with sticks and stones causing severe injuries on their heads, hands, legs and other body parts.

Raja managed to escape from there and got admitted GGH Ongole with the help of his mother and relatives. Naveen was unable to run as he was under the influence of alcohol and Ramanjaneyulu, Abhilash, Gaffoor and others again beat him and urinated on his face, head and mouth, asking him to drink it. Later they went away.

Locals observed the bleeding Naveen and shifted him to GGH, Ongole on 108 ambulance.

Based on the complaint of Naveen’s brother Raja, Ongole police registered a case and started investigation. Naveen’s mother complained about the heinous act to the police, who changed the case to other sections.

Social media users are comparing the incident with that took place in Madhya Pradesh.

SP Malika Garg informed that they have appointed DSP Narayana Swamy Reddy as the investigation officer immediately after the sections were altered.

She said the DSP’s team is doing a fair investigation and arrested six of the nine people, who were accused in the case, including Rayapati Abhilash, Appanaboina Jayasankar, Shaik Sadik Gaffoor and three juveniles. She said that they are yet to nab Ramanjaneyulu, Prabhu and Narendra @ Tillu and the search for them is on.