Ongole: 8,707 beneficiaries derive benefit under Kapu Nestham

Ongole: YSR Kapu Nestham scheme is intended for empowering women from poor families and help them develop economically, said Joint Collector of Prakasam district, K Srinivasulu.



He, along with the Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meena Kumari, BC Corporation ED Venkateswara Rao and others presented the cheque to the beneficiaries of YSR Kapu Nestham at a programme held at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the State government is

depositing Rs 15,000 every year into the accounts of women in the age group of 45 and 60 years, and from the Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities to help them develop financially.

He said that in the fourth year of the implementation of the scheme, a sum of Rs 13.06 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of 8,707 beneficiaries. He advised the beneficiaries to utilise the money received for a better livelihood and to improve their economic conditions.Mayor Sujatha said that the State government is striving for the

development of Kapus, unlike any earlier governments. She said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a great Chief Minister, who introduced many welfare schemes for the development and welfare of everyone in the State.