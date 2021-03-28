Ongole: ACB arrests SEB CI, constable for demanding bribe

Ongole: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) personnel raided the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) station at Podili and arrested the CI and a constable for accepting a bribe and demanding share in the toddy shop from its owner, on Saturday.

Based on a complaint received in Spandana, grievances programme, the ACB officials caught the CI of SEB at Podili and a constable red-handedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

ACB DSP M Suryanarayana Reddy said that they received a complaint from Dega Venkateswara Rao, who is a licensed toddy shop owner at Konakanamitla, that Podili SEB circle inspector Batchala Venkata Rao had been demanding monthly bribe and also a partnership in the business through the constables Shaik Shamsher and Sankar Naik.

He complained that as he refused to pay the money, the CI is harassing his father Venkataramanaiah by calling him to the station unnecessarily and threatening him to shut down the business permanently.

On the direction of the DSP, the local ACB officials laid a trap and caught CI Venkata Rao while receiving the money collected from the complaint through the constable Shamsher, in his own office. The DSP announced that they registered a case against the two officials and arrested them immediately.

Responding to the incident, district SP Siddharth Kaushal said that the AP police were implementing a zero-tolerance policy against any form of corruption in the SEB.

He said since the inception of the SEB, they registered a total of 208 cases on 280 government employees including the SEB officials for involvement in excise and sand cases.

He said that 40 officials from Prakasam district were booked in 27 cases. He requested the people to bring any information or allegations on involvement of SEB staff in corruption immediately to his notice through the Police WhatsApp number 9121102266.