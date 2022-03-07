Ongole: Amanchi Krishna Mohan seeks justice to councillor

Ongole: Chirala former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan on Monday requested SP Malika Garg to do justice to a woman, who was attacked by a terminated cop in Chirala on February 24 and provide protection to her.

After meeting SP Malika Garg, former MLA Krishna Mohan explained to the media that 33rd ward councillor of Chirala municipality Gundala Salomi complained to the authorities about illegal construction in her vicinity and her husband Vasantha Rao shared the news clip of the complaint on social media on February 24. On the evening of the same day, constable Jangala Suresh, who was terminated from service due to his behaviour, along with his friend Vasimalla Babu, went to Salomi's house and inquired for her husband. As Vasantha Rao was not available at that time, Suresh attacked Salomi with a cricket bat and fled from the scene.

Amanchi alleged that the constable's wife, Siva Kumari, who is working as an ASI in the same police station where the incident occurred, influenced head constable Venkateswarlu at the police outpost in the government general hospital and made him deny the complaint from Salomi. He alleged that the higher officials of the police department were also cooperating with the accused, who is their former colleague and husband of their ASI.

The former MLA requested the SP to see the investigation of the case is done transparently by booking non-bailable sections under POA against SC, STs Act and do justice to the people's representative.

Krishna Mohan and ward councillor Salomi expressed their gratitude to SP Malika Garg for listening to them and assuring them to look into the matter.

The supporters of Amanchi Krishna Mohan in Chirala and Dalit community leaders also participated in the meeting.