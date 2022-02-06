Ongole: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurates 2-day badminton tourney

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated the two-day Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 district-level badminton tournament at the Mini Stadium in Ongole on Saturday.

Speaking at the programme, the Minister said that the government is giving priority to encouraging sports in the State. He said that sports will help in strengthening people physically and building a healthy society. He appreciated the players and wished them all the best.

As part of the inauguration, the Minister and mayor of Ongole Gangada Sujatha formed into a badminton doubles team and played against the doubles team of Collector Pravin Kumar and Joint Collector TS Chetan.

The vice-president of the Badminton Association of India K Punnaiah Chowdary, district badminton association president Lakshmana Reddy, chief coach Rajarajeswari, STEP CEO T Ravikumar, Aryavysya corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad, Madiga corporation chairman K Kanakarao and others participated in the programme.