Ongole: Beef up security at religious places, SP tells police officials

Ongole: Prakasam district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal ordered the police officers in the district on Wednesday to act tough on the religious clashes and advised them to visit the places of worship in their limits and increase security to prevent any untoward incidents.



The SP explained the ongoing religious issues in the state and warned that strict action would be taken against the concerned officers if any religious clashes take place in the district. He ordered the officers to prepare a suspects list and to conduct counselling to them. He asked them to keep strict surveillance on the messages being shared and posted through WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms and ordered them to take action on those who create religious hatred among the public.

The SP suggested that CCTV cameras should be set up in all religious places, prayer halls, chariots, idols, and other important places. He ordered the police officers to conduct counselling for old offenders who create religious hatred and for old offenders who commit thefts in temples. He ordered them to allot police beats to be conducted day and night by connecting all the prayer halls within the respective jurisdiction. He asked the beat officers to collect the phone numbers of those who are guarding at the prayer halls, to collect information from time to time on religious matters in all the villages and inform the superior officers. He ordered the officials to conduct meetings along with other departments, to deploy bandobast in all sensitive areas as a precautionary measure. The SP ordered officers to allot to villages their staff to collect the information from time to time on religious matters.

The SP ordered the officers also to take appropriate measures to prevent any thefts in temples, prayer halls chapels, etc. The SP requested the public to inform the police control room phone number 9121102266 or dial 100 about the persons who create religious hatred and disturb peace in society. He assured that the details of the persons who provided the information will be kept confidential.