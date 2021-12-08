Ongole: Beneficiaries to receive TIDCO houses from December 23

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar instructed the officials to start the distribution of the houses constructed by the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (AP TIDCO) from December 23. He conducted a video-conference to review the status with the engineers and the municipal commissioners from his camp office in Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector observed that the construction of houses was complete in Kandukur and directed the officials to complete the construction of houses at other places immediately. He instructed the officials to restart the abruptly stalled constructions at Chintala of Ongole and Giddalur, as the government has already issued orders in this regard.

He said that the TIDCO was constructing 9,568 houses in the district, including 1,408 in Kandukur, 4,128 in Ongole, 912 in Markapuram, 912 in Kanigiri, 1,248 in Giddalur and 960 in Addanki. As the houses in Kandukur were already completed, he ordered the officials to rectify any land issues for the construction and resolve technical problems.

The Collector asked the officials to encourage the beneficiaries to make their part of payments for the TIDCO houses, and link them to the selected nine banks for the loan if required. The government is allotting houses of 300 sq ft for just Rs One and constructing the 365 sq ft and 430 sq ft houses with the part contribution from the beneficiaries.

He said that about Rs 29 crore should be paid to the TIDCO at Kandukur as the beneficiary contribution while Rs 7.50 lakh at Giddalur and Rs 25.87 lakh at Addanki are pending. He advised the banks also to provide the loans to the beneficiaries to pay their contribution to TIDCO and ordered the officials to see no issues arise in geo-tagging and house distribution.

Joint Collector K S Viswanathan, DRO Puli Srinivasulu, TIDCO EE G Venkateswara Rao, lead district manager Yugandhar Reddy and others also participated in the meeting.