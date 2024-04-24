Ongole: Bhashyam school students excel in SSC

Ongole: The management of Bhashyam High Schools in the Prakasam zone informed that their students achieved top marks in the Class X results released on Monday.

The Prakasam zonal in-charge of the institutions announced that their students G Sruthi scored 592 marks, P Ranga Navaneet and G Sai Jaswanth scored 591 marks, while Madala Kartikeya scored 589 marks.

A total of 431 students attended Class-X from their institutions in the Prakasam zone. He explained that three students scored more than 590, 27 scored more than 580, 125 scored more than 550, and 245 scored more than 500 marks. Bhashyam chairman Ramakrishna congratulated the students and appreciated the staff for their efforts.