Ongole: Bishop Council chairman heaps praise on CM

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Bishop Council chairman Dr Yalamanchili Praveen on Saturday heaped praises on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the semi-Christmas celebrations at the Telugu Baptist Church at Chimakurthy on Saturday.



He participated in the semi-Christmas celebrations organised by the Baptist Church and asked everyone to follow the preaching of Jesus Christ to love their neighbours and speak only the truth.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all promises made to the Christians in the State. He said that even a mother won’t give food to the children without asking, but Jagan Mohan Reddy gave many to the Christians without even asking.

He said that the Chief Minister understood the plight of the Christians in the State and passed a Bill in the Assembly to give SC reservation to the Dalit Christians. The Bill was forwarded to Parliament for securing its nod. Praveen said the credit to provide an honorarium to the pastors for the first time in the country goes to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State.

Bishop George, Supreme Court advocate Dr G Varaprasad, Prakasam district Consumers Dispute Redressal Commission judge Sridevi, NTR district Consumers Dispute Redressal Commission judge N Chiranjeevi, and others participated in the programme.