Ongole: BJP accuses State government of rebranding Centre's scheme

Ongole: BJP Kisan Morcha has accused the State government of rebranding the Centre's scheme for farmers as its own and diverting the funds from the Union government to other programmes.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, the Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president Puli Venkata Krishna Reddy claimed that the YSRCP government is cheating the local farmers by distributing the benefit from the Central government, by rebranding it as Rythu Bharosa.

He said the Union government introduced the Fasal Bima Yojana in 2016 and fixed 1.5 per cent of the expenditure in Rabi and 2 per cent in the Kharif as premium. He said that the farmers would get the compensation, if the crop is damaged due to natural calamities, and advised them to pay their premium immediately as the last date for Kharif ends by July 31.

The BJP leader alleged that the YSRCP government in the State was cheating farmers, including the 16 lakh tenant farmers, just like the earlier TDP government. He said that the State government destabilised the micro-irrigation and diverted the funds of Rs 412 crore under PMSKY- Per Drop More Crop, and Rs 616 crore by the NABARD to its flagship programmes.

He alleged that there are many discrepancies in the purchase of paddy at Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the State, as they are accepting stock from the millers and YSRCP leaders. He said that though a few farmers got the chance to sell their paddy, they are being paid the money in a fixed time of 21 days. He said that the government is able to pay only 20 per cent of the dues to the farmers up to now.

Krishna Reddy said that the BJP led Central government has increased the budget for agriculture from Rs 21,933 crore in 2013-14 to 1,23,017 crore. He said that the Union government has introduced the soil cards for the first time in the country and allocated Rs 6,865 crore for the establishment of 10,000 farmer producer councils and construct cold storage at each mandal so that the farmers can store their paddy and other produce without paying to the middlemen. To protect the farmers in the pandemic condition, the Narendra Modi government is depositing Rs 6,000 into their accounts under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samvad Nidhi, he explained.

The AP BJP Kisan Morcha treasurer Bonthala Krishna, former secretary Poda Varaprasad, executive member Suravaram Veera Raghavareddy, tobacco cell State convenor Puchakayala Subbarao and others also participated in the meeting.