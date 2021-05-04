Ongole: BJP flays govt's 'negligence'of Covid patients

Ongole: BJP Ongole parliamentary constituency president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu alleged that the negligence of the State government, Ministers from the district and district administration in the Covid management are causing troubles to the people in the district.

Speaking in a press meet at Ongole, Srinivasulu said that the ministers, ruling party leaders in the district tried to cash in on the national disaster management funds, than protecting the public. He said that the public representatives including the ministers failed to stand by them and hidden in their homes at the crucial time when the public require them.

He alleged that the government failed to construct the oxygen plants though the Union government had given funds for five oxygen plants. He said that the government failed to act tough even the Covid hospitals are not treating the patients. He said that the situation in the GGH Ongole is pathetic as patients are not receiving at least quality food in time. He demanded action on the concerned persons for not responding to the pleas of the patients and demanded to know what's happening to the money, Rs 350 per day per patient, being provided by the government.

Srinivasulu demanded the authorities to increase the availability of beds as per the demand and the incidence of cases on a daily basis. He said that thousands of people from the district are going to other districts for treatment. He advised the BJP leaders and cadre to inspect the Covid Care Centres and interact with the patients there to know their grievances and work for their resolution with the officials. He also demanded the State government shun negligence and save the Covid patients' lives.

The BJP district general secretary YV Gowtham Ashok, SC Morcha district general secretary Allari Ramaiah, Yuvamorcha district general secretary Haribabu Naidu, Dharmik cell district convener Seetharamaiah, Ongole town president Mathampalli Durgesh and others also participated in the meeting.