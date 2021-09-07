Ongole: BJP stages protest against Covid restrictions on Ganesh celebrations

Ongole: The Bharatiya Janata Party Ongole Parliament constituency unit demanded the local MLAs to announce their stand on the restrictions imposed on publicly celebrating the Vinayaka Chaviti festival.

The party leaders demanded the government to review its decision and permit the public to celebrate the festival together.

The BJP leaders and workers staged a protest in front of the district Collectorate demanding permission to celebrate the Vinayaka Chaviti festival in pandals.

Party's district general secretary YV Gowtham Ashok said that it is an act of cruelty to not permit the Hindus to celebrate the Hindu festival.

He said that the Hindus are celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti for generations. He demanded to know whether the local MLA and Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is supporting the decision of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also demanded the other MLAs in the State to clarify their stand and answer to the Hindus, with whose votes they are enjoying the power.

The vice-presidents V Padmavati, Nagendra Yadav, secretary Satyavati, Chandrasekhar, Koteswari, MidasalaBalakotaiah and others also participated in the protest.