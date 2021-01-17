Ongole: Brand new mini trucks gear up for door delivery of ration

Ongole: The Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara inaugurated the registration of the ration door delivery vehicles that are provided by the government on subsidy, at the mini-stadium in Ongole on Sunday.

The Collector said that the Chief Minister will launch the programme to distribute the mini trucks to the beneficiaries on January 21 at the state level. He said that they are about to complete the registration of the vehicles in the district by Tuesday. He said that with the help of loans from the Bank of Baroda, they were providing 589 mini trucks procured from Maruti Suzuki and Tata motors dealers.

He said that they have selected 214 beneficiaries from SCs, 39 from STs, 139 from BCs, 160 from EBCs, and 37 from minorities. He said that the beneficiaries will conduct a trial run to get used to the area they were allotted under the supervision of local tahsildars and interact with the public after the vehicles are handed over to them. He said that all arrangements are made to door deliver the ration commodities from February 1.

Joint collectors JV Murali, TS Chetan, SC Corporation ED Gloria, BC Corporation ED Venkateswara Rao, DTC Krishnaveni, civil supplies district manager Naradamuni and other officials also participated in the programme.












