Ongole: BSNL to provide high-speed internet to rural customers through PDOs

Ongole: In the attempt to serve the growing data needs of rural India, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is launching the Public Data Offices (PDOs), just like it operated the Public Calling Offices (PCOs) earlier.

The BSNL is inviting applications from the youth and village level entrepreneurs to utilise the opportunity to earn a decent income by offering high-speed internet over WiFi to the customers in their neighbourhood.

The demand for high-speed internet has increased after the COVID-19 pandemic for the best utilisation for online classes, video calling and other requirements. The people in the rural areas are suffering from call drops and low bandwidth issues and are opting for private networks.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Telecom Technology Centre, Government of India, has developed the broadband wireless solution of Public Data Office, just on the same line of PCOs to serve the common public.

Once a village level entrepreneur (VLE) submits an expression of interest application with the local BSNL office to establish a PDO, the BSNL will provide the equipment and cabling. The VLE will host the Optical Network Terminal and enable the high-speed internet over WiFi network to the customers. Principal General Manager of BSNL B Suresh Krishna told The Hans India that they have started the establishment of PDOs at various places in all districts. He said that the PDOs will end the difficulties of the people in rural areas in receiving the high-speed internet, while they are at liberty to choose the value of the recharge coupons starting with one-day validity.

The BSNL DGM at Ongole, OV Subbarao said that the VLE can start offering high-speed internet with the speed of 50MBPS and unlimited quota under fair usage conditions, to the customers in the range of the WiFi.

The customer will install the PDO app and pays the VLE for his desirable pack, to get the login details to utilise the internet as an SMS. The SDE at Ongole who is looking after the PDOs, M Chalamaiah said that they are encouraging the owners of grocery stores, tea shops and other places to establish the PDOs, by just paying the fees of Rs 5,900. He said that about 20 PDOs are now opened all over the State recently and three PDOs are due to open in Prakasam district, at Darsi, Chimakurti and Jarugumalli soon. He explained that a customer who buys a pack of the internet from one VLE or online can continue to utilise the same at another VLE at even other places, just like using the mobile phone at various places irrespective of where they recharge it.