Ongole: Cash, liquor, articles worth Rs 100 cr seized’

AP CEO MK Meena inspecting Guntur-Prakasam check post at Gundlapalli on Thursday
AP CEO MK Meena inspecting Guntur-Prakasam check post at Gundlapalli on Thursday

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukhesh Kumar Meena commenced a two-day tour to Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts to inspect the command-and-control rooms, and situations, check posts in the districts, and make necessary suggestions.

CEO said that about Rs 100 crore worth cash, liquor, and other articles were seized from March 16, since the model code of conduct came into force in the state. He inspected the check-posts set up at the district borders in the Prakasam district on Thursday.

He inspected the Guntur-Prakasam districts border check-post at Gundlapalli of Maddipadu mandal and the Prakasam-Nellore districts check-post at Singarayakonda and enquired the staff about the method of checking, video recording, and inspected the records of seized material.

District collector and election officer AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Garud Sumit Sunil, joint collector and Santhanuthalapadu RO R Gopalakrishna, Kondapi RO Kumar, Kandukur sub-collector Vidyadhari, Kavali RDO Seena Naik and other officers were present.

