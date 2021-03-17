Ongole: Child Welfare Committee helps girl unite with family after seven years

Ongole: Prakasam district Child Welfare Committee helped a girl who had been missing for the last seven years, to unite with her family again, with the help of the Chittoor district Child Welfare Committee.

According to the details provided by Battula Padmavathi, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member in Prakasam district, after the death of her mother, the girl was employed by her aunt in a known family at Bengaluru about seven years ago. The girl who was unable to withstand the workload and torture by the family, came out of their house and reached Tirupati by train. The locals noticed the girl wandering aimlessly on the roads and informed the police. After an inquiry, the police handed her over to the district CWC for care and protection. The CWC members admitted her to the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Punganoor and tried to trace her family since then.

The girl, who is in class IX now, recently informed the CWC members that she knows only that her native place is Chirala in Prakasam district but does not remember where her house is. Later, the Chittoor CWC contacted the Prakasam CWC and handed over her on February 16, 2021, for reuniting with her family.

Since then she was kept in Balasadan at Ongole and the CWC members offered counselling to her to know more details about her house. Based on the details, the district child protection officer conducted a social enquiry in Chirala and found that the officials confirmed that the girl has a brother and five sisters and their parents passed away. After receiving the information, her brother, elder sister, maternal and paternal aunts and uncle approached the officials and identified the girl on March 1, 2021. Her brother, who is working in Vijayawada and her sister, working in Hyderabad agreed to take the responsibility of their sister. After the formalities were completed, the Prakasam district CWC members B Padmavathi, BVNSRK Prasad, HELP NGO representative BV Sagar reunited the girl with her elder sister in the CWC office in Ongole on Wednesday.